Hey,

It’s me,

The one you left up on this shelf.

I’ve just been up here writing a thousand ways to tell you to go fuck yourself.

I’m sorry this one isn’t pretty,

I may be coming on too strong,

Guess this is what it looks like when you start to hate your favorite song…

I can’t even say that I hate you,

That’s what pisses me off the most.

You’re still haunting every word,

I always said you were my ghost.

Everyone can see the damage you’ve done when they look into these haunted eyes,

But turn to see the culprit,

And you’re gone, to no one’s surprise.

Maybe it was all in my head,

Are you just part of the delusion?

The perfect hazel eyes, to keep up the perfect illusion.

The perfect path to happiness that doesn’t really exist.

The perfect false light that led me deeper into the mist.

Damn, I’ve started to ramble,

I’ve taken up far too much of your time.

Don’t worry I’m almost done,

I just have a couple more ugly lines.

Your wish is finally coming true,

Just ignore me so I can disappear.

Just pray you never need me,

For once, I won’t be here…

